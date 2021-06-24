Sports Illustrated home
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Best Option At No. 6

Now that the OKC Thunder officially have the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, there's more clarity on who could potentially be selected on draft night.
After Tuesday night's lottery, the order of the 2021 NBA Draft is officially set. While there certainly could be movement via trade, the OKC Thunder will have the No. 6 overall pick.

While they were hoping for a higher pick, there's still plenty of talent in their range, even if the top four prospects are clearly in a tier of their own.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the entire world at evaluating talent and determining who has the highest NBA potential. He recently released his first post-lottery mock draft, in which he had the Thunder taking a versatile wing with star potential. 

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up. 

TeamPlayerSchool

1. DET

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Evan Mobley

USC

3. CLE

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

4. TOR

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

5. ORL

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. OKC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. GSW

Franz Wagner

Michigan

8. ORL

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

9. SAC

Jalen Johnson

Duke

10. NOP

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

11. CHA

Moses Moody

Arkansas

12. SAS

Josh Giddey

International

13. IND

James Bouknight

UConn

14. GSW

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder who will also have five picks outside of the lottery.

