NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Best Option At No. 6

Now that the OKC Thunder officially have the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, there's more clarity on who could potentially be selected on draft night.

After Tuesday night's lottery, the order of the 2021 NBA Draft is officially set. While there certainly could be movement via trade, the OKC Thunder will have the No. 6 overall pick.

While they were hoping for a higher pick, there's still plenty of talent in their range, even if the top four prospects are clearly in a tier of their own.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the entire world at evaluating talent and determining who has the highest NBA potential. He recently released his first post-lottery mock draft, in which he had the Thunder taking a versatile wing with star potential.

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up.

Team Player School 1. DET Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. HOU Evan Mobley USC 3. CLE Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 4. TOR Jalen Green G League Ignite 5. ORL Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. OKC Scottie Barnes Florida State 7. GSW Franz Wagner Michigan 8. ORL Davion Mitchell Baylor 9. SAC Jalen Johnson Duke 10. NOP Keon Johnson Tennessee 11. CHA Moses Moody Arkansas 12. SAS Josh Giddey International 13. IND James Bouknight UConn 14. GSW Corey Kispert Gonzaga

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder who will also have five picks outside of the lottery.