NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Best Option At No. 6
After Tuesday night's lottery, the order of the 2021 NBA Draft is officially set. While there certainly could be movement via trade, the OKC Thunder will have the No. 6 overall pick.
While they were hoping for a higher pick, there's still plenty of talent in their range, even if the top four prospects are clearly in a tier of their own.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the entire world at evaluating talent and determining who has the highest NBA potential. He recently released his first post-lottery mock draft, in which he had the Thunder taking a versatile wing with star potential.
Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up.
READ MORE:
Watch: Sam Presti's full interview before the NBA Draft Lottery
OKC Draft Picks: SI Thunder Big Board
Oklahoma City's options with the sixth overall pick
|Team
|Player
|School
1. DET
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Evan Mobley
USC
3. CLE
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
4. TOR
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
5. ORL
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. OKC
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
7. GSW
Franz Wagner
Michigan
8. ORL
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
9. SAC
Jalen Johnson
Duke
10. NOP
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
11. CHA
Moses Moody
Arkansas
12. SAS
Josh Giddey
International
13. IND
James Bouknight
UConn
14. GSW
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the Thunder who will also have five picks outside of the lottery.