NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Defensive Ace

With just over two weeks until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to draft a franchise cornerstone.
The 2021 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be selecting in the lottery with the sixth pick. While the lottery didn’t pan out in the Thunder’s favor, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a cornerstone piece at No. 6 overall.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting a player who would significantly increase their versatility and defensive upside. 

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up. 

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder take chance on projects in middle of first round

OKC's probability to draft an All-Star at No. 6

2021 NBA Mock Draft

TeamPlayerSchool

1. DET

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

3. CLE

Evan Mobley

USC

4. TOR

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. ORL

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. OKC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. GSW

James Bouknight

UConn

8. ORL

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

9. SAC

Kai Jones

Baylor

10. NOP

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

11. CHA

Moses Moody

Arkansas

12. SAS

Josh Giddey

International

13. IND

Franz Wagner

Michigan

14. GSW

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the franchise, who will look to select a franchise-altering talent. The Thunder will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild. 

