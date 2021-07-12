NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Defensive Ace

With just over two weeks until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to draft a franchise cornerstone.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be selecting in the lottery with the sixth pick. While the lottery didn’t pan out in the Thunder’s favor, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a cornerstone piece at No. 6 overall.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting a player who would significantly increase their versatility and defensive upside.

Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder take chance on projects in middle of first round

OKC's probability to draft an All-Star at No. 6

Team Player School 1. DET Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. HOU Jalen Green G League Ignite 3. CLE Evan Mobley USC 4. TOR Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. ORL Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. OKC Scottie Barnes Florida State 7. GSW James Bouknight UConn 8. ORL Davion Mitchell Baylor 9. SAC Kai Jones Baylor 10. NOP Keon Johnson Tennessee 11. CHA Moses Moody Arkansas 12. SAS Josh Giddey International 13. IND Franz Wagner Michigan 14. GSW Corey Kispert Gonzaga

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the franchise, who will look to select a franchise-altering talent. The Thunder will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.