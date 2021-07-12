NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Defensive Ace
The 2021 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be selecting in the lottery with the sixth pick. While the lottery didn’t pan out in the Thunder’s favor, there’s still going to be the chance to pick a cornerstone piece at No. 6 overall.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently updated his NBA mock draft, which had the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting a player who would significantly increase their versatility and defensive upside.
Let's take a look at how Wasserman thinks the lottery could shape up.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. DET
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
3. CLE
Evan Mobley
USC
4. TOR
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
5. ORL
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. OKC
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
7. GSW
James Bouknight
UConn
8. ORL
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
9. SAC
Kai Jones
Baylor
10. NOP
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
11. CHA
Moses Moody
Arkansas
12. SAS
Josh Giddey
International
13. IND
Franz Wagner
Michigan
14. GSW
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place July 29. It will be a pivotal night for the franchise, who will look to select a franchise-altering talent. The Thunder will also have five picks outside of the lottery to bolster their roster during this current rebuild.