NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Starters with 16th, 18th Picks

In a loaded draft class, Oklahoma City could potentially add two immediate starters with the 16th and 18th picks.

In the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, Oklahoma City acquired what could be a gem in the form of the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In a potentially loaded draft class, there's plenty of talent sitting around in that range, and OKC's two pics could prove valuable.

In his latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony projects the Thunder two potential starters, center Alperen Sengun with the 16th pick and 3-and-D guard Moses Moody with No. 18.

With no centers on the roster for the upcoming season, Oklahoma City is sure to go after one, whether it be early or late.

One of the lesser known names, international prospect Sengun has potential to be a steal for any team looking to take a chance.

Sixteen years old and 6-foot-10, Sengun has major upside as a scorer. He moves smooth as silk, and could add range in the future. He’ll need to improve defensively to become a major player in the NBA.

A player who potentially slid hard following a disappointing tournament, Moody should still be a lottery pick.

One of the highest floors in the draft, Moody will in the least be a solid 3-and-D player.

His ceiling is unknown, but he’ll likely never be a No. 1 scoring option, which is fine with Oklahoma City’s current configuration.