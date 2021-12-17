NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class

As the standings continue to fluctuate as the NBA season goes on, the OKC Thunder are projected to select in the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Just over a third of the way through the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a bottom five team in the NBA. This is roughly where they were projected entering the season, as they're the youngest team in the league and currently in the middle of a rebuild.

Part of this rebuilding process is selecting franchise-altering talent through the draft to prepare for contention once again. In what should end up being a really talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take the most explosive guard in the entire class.

Let’s see how Wasserman thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Team Player College 1. DET Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 2. ORL Paolo Banchero Duke 3. NOP Jabari Smith Auburn 4. OKC Jaden Ivey Purdue 5. HOU Jalen Duren Memphis 6. SAS Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 7. SAC Kendall Brown Baylor 8. POR Johnny Davis Wisconsin 9. IND Jaden Hardy G League Ignite 10. NYK TyTy Washington Kentucky 11. MIN JD Davison Alabama 12. ATL Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee 13. TOR Jean Montero Overtime Elite 14. BOS Keegan Murray Iowa

While another guard isn't necessarily what the Thunder need, they're still in a position to take the best available prospect when it's their turn to draft.

