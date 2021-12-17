NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class
Just over a third of the way through the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a bottom five team in the NBA. This is roughly where they were projected entering the season, as they're the youngest team in the league and currently in the middle of a rebuild.
Part of this rebuilding process is selecting franchise-altering talent through the draft to prepare for contention once again. In what should end up being a really talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.
While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take the most explosive guard in the entire class.
Let’s see how Wasserman thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.
|Team
|Player
|College
1. DET
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga
2. ORL
Paolo Banchero
Duke
3. NOP
Jabari Smith
Auburn
4. OKC
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
5. HOU
Jalen Duren
Memphis
6. SAS
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona
7. SAC
Kendall Brown
Baylor
8. POR
Johnny Davis
Wisconsin
9. IND
Jaden Hardy
G League Ignite
10. NYK
TyTy Washington
Kentucky
11. MIN
JD Davison
Alabama
12. ATL
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Milwaukee
13. TOR
Jean Montero
Overtime Elite
14. BOS
Keegan Murray
Iowa
While another guard isn't necessarily what the Thunder need, they're still in a position to take the best available prospect when it's their turn to draft.
