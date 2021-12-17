Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class

    As the standings continue to fluctuate as the NBA season goes on, the OKC Thunder are projected to select in the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.
    Author:

    Just over a third of the way through the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a bottom five team in the NBA. This is roughly where they were projected entering the season, as they're the youngest team in the league and currently in the middle of a rebuild. 

    Part of this rebuilding process is selecting franchise-altering talent through the draft to prepare for contention once again. In what should end up being a really talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction. 

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

    While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take the most explosive guard in the entire class.

    Recommended for You

    Let’s see how Wasserman thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    2022 NBA Mock Draft

    Bleacher Report

    TeamPlayerCollege

    1. DET

    Chet Holmgren

    Gonzaga

    2. ORL

    Paolo Banchero

    Duke

    3. NOP

    Jabari Smith

    Auburn

    4. OKC

    Jaden Ivey

    Purdue

    5. HOU

    Jalen Duren

    Memphis

    6. SAS

    Bennedict Mathurin

    Arizona

    7. SAC

    Kendall Brown

    Baylor

    8. POR

    Johnny Davis

    Wisconsin

    9. IND

    Jaden Hardy

    G League Ignite

    10. NYK

    TyTy Washington

    Kentucky

    11. MIN

    JD Davison

    Alabama

    12. ATL

    Patrick Baldwin Jr.

    Milwaukee

    13. TOR

    Jean Montero

    Overtime Elite

    14. BOS

    Keegan Murray

    Iowa

    While another guard isn't necessarily what the Thunder need, they're still in a position to take the best available prospect when it's their turn to draft. 

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Jaden Ivey, Purdue
    Draft Coverage

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class

    just now
    USATSI_17256755
    News

    Lu Dort Looking to be OKC's Most Improved Player This Season

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17348557
    Video

    WATCH: Coach Daigneault's Honest Message to Thunder Fans

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17364660
    News

    One Shot From Revenge: Trio of Thunder Members Headline Stunning Loss

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17364737
    News

    Bazley's Progression, Asking Price Could Steer OKC Away From Reddish

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17365459
    News

    WATCH: Devonte' Graham Sinks Longest NBA Buzzer-Beater in 25 Years

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17365458
    News

    Graham's Prayer Sinks the Thunder at the Buzzer

    Dec 15, 2021
    Evan Mobley
    News

    NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Hanging on to No. 1 Spot

    Dec 15, 2021