NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Potential Two-Way Contributor in Round Two
Oklahoma City swung on a high upside scorer with defensive potential in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.
With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.
By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, Oklahoma City takes a guard with similar strengths to one already on the roster in the second round:
31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Fr.
32. Magic: Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | So.
33. Raptors (from Pistons): Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior
34. Thunder: Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Fr.
35. Magic (from Pacers): Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Fr.
36. Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Fr.
37. Kings: Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Jr.
38. Spurs (from Lakers): Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Fr.
39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Fr.
40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris
41. Pelicans: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Jr.
42. Knicks: Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | So.
43. Clippers: Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite
44. Hawks: Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Jr.
45. Hornets: Tyrese Martin, G/F, UConn | Sr.
46. Pistons (from Nets): Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | So.
47. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga
48. Timberwolves: Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna
49. Kings (from Bulls): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | So.
50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Sr.
51. Warriors (from Raptors): J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Fr.
52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Fr.
53. Celtics: Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Fr.
54. Wizards (from Mavs): John Butler, F, Florida State | Fr.
55. Warriors: Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Jr.
56. Cavaliers (from Heat): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Sr.
57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
58. Pacers (from Suns): Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
Scroll to Continue