NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Potential Two-Way Contributor in Round Two

Oklahoma City swung on a high upside scorer with defensive potential in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, Oklahoma City takes a guard with similar strengths to one already on the roster in the second round:

31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Fr.

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

32. Magic: Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | So.

Justin Lewis, 2022 NBA Draft

33. Raptors (from Pistons): Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

34. Thunder: Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Fr.

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

35. Magic (from Pacers): Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Fr.

Peyton Watson, 2022 NBA Draft

36. Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Fr.

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

37. Kings: Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Jr.

Christian Koloko

38. Spurs (from Lakers): Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Fr.

Caleb Houstan

39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Fr.

Kennedy Chandler

40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris

NBA Draft Lottery

41. Pelicans: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Jr.

David Roddy, Colorado State

42. Knicks: Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | So.

Ryan Rollins, Toledo

43. Clippers: Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite

Michael Foster Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

44. Hawks: Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Jr.

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

45. Hornets: Tyrese Martin, G/F, UConn | Sr.

NBA Draft

46. Pistons (from Nets): Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | So.

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

47. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga

NBA Draft

48. Timberwolves: Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna

Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery

49. Kings (from Bulls): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | So.

Jabari Walker

50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Sr.

Trevion Williams, Purdue

51. Warriors (from Raptors): J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Fr.

JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Fr.

Josh Minott, Memphis

53. Celtics: Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Fr.

NBA Draft Lottery

54. Wizards (from Mavs): John Butler, F, Florida State | Fr.

John Butler

55. Warriors: Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Jr.

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft

56. Cavaliers (from Heat): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Sr.

Keon Ellis, Alabama

57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite

58. Pacers (from Suns): Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Draft, Lottery, Adam Silver

