NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Potential Two-Way Contributor in Round Two

With the regular season over and playoffs in full swing, some teams have already turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

By now you may know some of the bigger names, but there’s talent swelling in the second round as well. In a mock draft recently released by Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, Oklahoma City takes a guard with similar strengths to one already on the roster in the second round:

31. Pacers (from Rockets): Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Fr. Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 32. Magic: Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | So. MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 33. Raptors (from Pistons): Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] 34. Thunder: Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Fr. Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 35. Magic (from Pacers): Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Fr. Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 36. Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Fr. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports 37. Kings: Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Jr. David Banks/USA TODAY Sports 38. Spurs (from Lakers): Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Fr. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports 39. Cavaliers (from Spurs): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Fr. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports 40. Timberwolves (from Wizards): Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 41. Pelicans: David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Jr. [Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports] 42. Knicks: Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | So. [Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports] 43. Clippers: Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 44. Hawks: Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Jr. Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 45. Hornets: Tyrese Martin, G/F, UConn | Sr. Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 46. Pistons (from Nets): Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | So. [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] 47. Grizzlies (from Cavs): Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 48. Timberwolves: Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 49. Kings (from Bulls): Jabari Walker, F, Colorado | So. Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today 50. Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Sr. [Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports] 51. Warriors (from Raptors): J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Fr. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 52. Pelicans (from Jazz): Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Fr. [Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports] 53. Celtics: Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Fr. Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 54. Wizards (from Mavs): John Butler, F, Florida State | Fr. Melina Myers / USA Today 55. Warriors: Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Jr. Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 56. Cavaliers (from Heat): Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Sr. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports] 57. Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite [Dustin Chambers] 58. Pacers (from Suns): Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite David Banks / USA TODAY Sports

