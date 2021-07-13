NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire No. 2 Pick in 2021 Draft

Oklahoma City has assembled the assets to draft wherever they choose in the 2021 NBA Draft. InsideTheThunder.com takes a look at what it will look like for the Thunder to land the No. 2 pick.

The 2021 NBA Draft is fast approaching.

With a loaded war chest of assets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to make a splash.

With 18 first round draft picks in the next 7 drafts, the Thunder will have the flexibility to move up in the draft. The only question is what that move will cost.

Here are SI Thunder’s thoughts on what it will take to trade up to the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft:

Nick Crain: As the Rockets look to rebuild after the trade of James Harden, their second overall pick could be a huge step in the right direction. However, they could also leverage that pick to add quite a bit more future draft capital and not put all of their eggs in one basket. If the Thunder want to ensure they get their second star to pair next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, trading up to grab Houston’s pick would be a smart move. It would take quite a bit of draft capital, but a package that sends back all of the Rockets’ assets they sent to Thunder in the Russell Westbrook swap for Chris Paul, plus the sixth pick would be a good start. That would certainly replenish Houston’s future assets and all they’d have to do is move back four spots.

Derek Parker: The only way Houston deals their coveted second overall pick is if they feel they'll need more draft capital to eventually compete, which is plausible. But the Rockets asking price certainly won't be cheap. Sending back all the assets that OKC acquired in the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade is a given. The Thunder would more than likely shell out nearly every first rounder in 2021, along with several futures firsts.

Ryan Chapman: Kemba Walker to the Houston Rockets doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The Rockets already have a few veteran guards, namely John Wall. Adding Walker likely won't bring a game-changing veteran presence to the locker room. From OKC's perspective, Sam Presti has done a masterful job of flipping unsavory contracts the past two years, but Wall might have the worst contract in the league. As a result, a deal for the No. 2-overall pick will likely center on tons of draft compensation.

Oklahoma City’s Offer: No. 6 pick, No. 16 pick, Clippers 2022 first round pick, 2024 Rockets first round pick, 2025 and 2026 Rockets pick swaps