OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

Just weeks away from the beginning of NBA Summer League, the OKC Thunder schedule has been released.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced the schedule for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

This is set to take place August 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Over the course of ten days, 75 games will all air on the ESPN networks or NBA TV. All 30 teams will be represented, playing five games each. They’ll play four games before their fifth game is scheduled, which will be determined based on results of the first four.

READ MORE:

Report: OKC Rebuffed in Attempt to Land No. 1 Pick

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

The two teams with the best records will meet in a championship game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have four excellent matchups, starting on August 8.

August 8: OKC vs DET - 7:30 CST (ESPN 2)

August 11: OKC vs NOP - 6:00 CST (NBA TV)

August 13: OKC vs GSW - 6:00 CST (ESPN 2)

August 14: OKC vs IND - 5:00 CST (ESPN 2)

With their brand new rookies and other young players set to fill the roster, it’ll be a first look at quite a few members of the Thunder. It’ll also excellent experience for young guys like Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon, who didn’t have the opportunity to play in a summer league last season.