Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

Just weeks away from the beginning of NBA Summer League, the OKC Thunder schedule has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced the schedule for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

This is set to take place August 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Over the course of ten days, 75 games will all air on the ESPN networks or NBA TV. All 30 teams will be represented, playing five games each. They’ll play four games before their fifth game is scheduled, which will be determined based on results of the first four.

READ MORE:

Report: OKC Rebuffed in Attempt to Land No. 1 Pick

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

The two teams with the best records will meet in a championship game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have four excellent matchups, starting on August 8.

  • August 8: OKC vs DET - 7:30 CST (ESPN 2)
  • August 11: OKC vs NOP - 6:00 CST (NBA TV)
  • August 13: OKC vs GSW - 6:00 CST (ESPN 2)
  • August 14: OKC vs IND - 5:00 CST (ESPN 2)

With their brand new rookies and other young players set to fill the roster, it’ll be a first look at quite a few members of the Thunder. It’ll also excellent experience for young guys like Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon, who didn’t have the opportunity to play in a summer league last season. 

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

Josh Primo
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Josh Primo Is Primed To Take League By Storm As Youngest Player

Generic
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

Jalen Johnson
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

James Bouknight
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 6

Kemba Walker
News

Report: Thunder Optimistic They Can Trade Kemba Walker Before 2021-22 Season

USATSI_15640305
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Chance on Pure Scorer

Marvin Bagley
News

OKC Thunder: Marvin Bagley Is Perfect Trade Target