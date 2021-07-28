NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

With three first round selections in 2021, Oklahoma City can afford to take big risks with the 16th and 18th picks.

The 2021 NBA Draft is nearly upon us.

With the draft looming Thursday, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner released his latest mock draft, with Oklahoma City taking chances on Virginia’s Trey Murphy and Duke’s Jalen Johnson.

With the 16th selection, O’Conner has Oklahoma City drafting Trey Murphy, whose stock has “exploded” in recent months.

A said defender with a knack for knocking down shots from range, Murphy could be the perfect project piece for OKC to take on.

"The Thunder might be young, but developing a foundation is part of what makes their situation so promising. Murphy would add more structure.” O’Conner wrote.

With the 18th pick, O’Conner has OKC selecting Jalen Johnson, who’s stock has soared as high as seven and fallen into the lower first round lately.

O’Conner cites that Johnson will likely slip, unless a young team like the Thunder step in and take a chance.

“Johnson is a jumbo-sized playmaker, and after targeting Aleksej Pokusevski, the Thunder have already shown they’re willing to gamble on players with size who can make plays with the ball.” O’Conner wrote.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m.