Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 34

While it’s their fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder could find real value with the No. 34 pick.

Having six picks in the upcoming draft, there’s a good chance that Thunder GM Sam Presti makes a draft night move that involves packaging picks. With a roster that lacks available spots, OKC really doesn’t have the ability to sign six rookies.

Either way, if Oklahoma City does keep the No. 34 overall pick, which currently would be their fourth pick that night, there’s quite a few quality options that are worth taking.

There’s always a handful of players that were projected in the first round that fall to the second. Furthermore, Presti has taken gambles on guys who weren’t projected until later in the draft many times in the past.

Regardless, having this early second rounder is a major asset and a selection that could net a high-impact player for the Thunder.

Josh Christopher (Arizona State)

Patrick Breen / Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the biggest recruits in the country out of high school, Christopher’s lone college season left NBA teams wanting more. While he’s got the ceiling to be well worth a first rounder, there’s a chance he falls to the second. If that happens, he’d be a great fit in OKC.

Last season, he averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a freshman. As a 6-foot-5 guard, Christopher has the playmaking ability to do nearly everything at the next level.

Josh Primo (Alabama)

Arden Barnes / USA TODAY Sports

Primo is the youngest player in this draft and made the SEC All-Freshman team in his lone college season. Converting on 38.1 percent of his threes, Primo may not be more than a shooter early in his NBA career, but would still be worth a look early in the second round, especially since Presti likes to draft young prospects.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Primo proved to be a versatile defender in college and has the size to adapt to the NBA game and become a solid defender at that level. Primo was a great rebounding guard at Alabama, but only dished out 25 assists all season, meaning his overall playmaking could use some work.

Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky)

Scott Utterback / Courier Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC

As one of the most highly-ranked incoming freshman in the country last season, Boston Jr. had somewhat of a disappointing season. Although his overall body of work got better as the season went on, it still raised concerns for the jump to the next level.

Regardless, he’s got too much potential and upside to go beyond the first few picks in the second round if he does actually fall that far. The 6-foot-7 guard shot just 30 percent from beyond the arc and 35.5 percent from the floor as a whole at Kentucky and has the ability to become an NBA starter some day in the right situation.

Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports

One of the most exciting players in this entire class, Dosunmu played three college seasons, improving upon his numbers with each year of experience. Now, he’s primed to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Perhaps the one thing that will keep him out of the first round is his age at 21. Regardless, he’s got the physical frame to keep up with NBA guards on both ends of the floor from day one. On such a young Thunder team, an experienced player like this could be a home run pick.