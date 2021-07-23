With 18 first round picks in the next seven drafts and a slew of players, Oklahoma City could be looking to make a splash in the trade market.

NBA Mock Trade: Evaluating Potential Thunder Trades

With 18 first round picks in the next seven drafts and a slew of players, Oklahoma City could be looking to make a splash in the trade market.

Former All-Star and veteran guard Kemba Walker would be the main deal in acquiring any current or potential star to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Here are SI Thunder’s thoughts on what those potential trades could look like:

A solid role player potentially needing a fresh, new start, Kuzma could function well in an increased role. Perhaps his biggest perk, though, would be his discounted asking price.

Should Dallas want to mix it up, a Walker-Porzingis swap could do the trick. Porzingis fits OKC’s timeline much better and seems right up Presti’s alley.

Collins is a star in search of a major deal and Oklahoma City, with plenty of cap room to spare, could offer what he’s looking for. A sign-and-trade with Collins approval would be needed, but an increased offensive role and more money seem like solid starts.

Currently a role player, Horton-Tucker has shown flashes in his limited role. Apparently a highly coveted player for Lakers, it could take more than Presti is willing to give to pry him away.

With his Sacramento clock ticking, Bagley III could be looking for a change of scenery. The Kings are reportedly looking for a win now player in exchange for their 2021 lottery pick, and could include the disgruntled Bagley in that trade.

With the lowest stock of his career, Simmons could be one of the most readily available stars for the right price. Philadelphia may not necessarily want Walker at the moment, but could get more desperate if they can’t find the right deal.

One of the top players from Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft class, Sexton’s time in Cleveland seems to be nearing its end. Sexton is in search of a big deal, one Oklahoma City could potentially offer should they feel good about his game.