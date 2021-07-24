Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 36

While it’s their fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder could find real value with the No. 36 pick.

It’s likely that Thunder GM Sam Presti makes a draft night move that involves packaging picks. With six total picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, there’s really not roster space to bring on a class of rookies that size.

However, if OKC does keep the No. 36 overall pick, which currently would be their fifth pick that night, there’s quite a few quality options that are worth taking.

There’s always a handful of players that were projected in the first round that fall to the second. Additionally, Presti is known for taking gambles on guys who weren’t projected until later in the draft.

Regardless, having this early second rounder is a major asset and a selection that could net a high-impact player for the Thunder.

Miles McBride (West Virginia)

Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports

After two college seasons, McBride has shown that he’s one of the premier scorers in this class, regardless of being undersized at 6-foot-2. He averaged 15.9 points and 4.8 assists per game his last season while shooting 41.4 percent from deep.

Due to his size, McBride’s ceiling probably isn’t high enough to go in the first round, but could be a solid pick in round two as a bench scorer in the NBA. The Thunder already have a ton of guards, but they’re still in the developmental phase and could be willing to take a chance with McBride.

Nah’Shon Hyland (VCU)

Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

Making one of the largest jumps from his freshman to sophomore season of anyone in the country Hyland is a walking bucket. Last season at VCU, he averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

A career 39.9 percent 3-point shooter, the 6-foot-3 guard has the tools to be a consistent shooter at the next level. For a team like OKC that will need bench scoring on the backend of their rebuild, Hyland could be a solid fit.

Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina)

Mike Dinovo / USA TODAY Sports

While he doesn’t fit the mold of the modern NBA big, Sharpe is one of the strongest players in this class. Standing at 6-foot-11, weighing 260 pounds, he could be a great situational big for the Thunder and give them lineup versatility.

With that in mind, he’s only 19 years old and still has plenty of time to develop an outside game and become more of a new-age big. At minimum, he’ll be a solid backup who can clean up the glass.

Herb Jones (Alabama)

Gary Cosby Jr. / Imagn Content Services, LLC

He’s certainly limited on offense at this point, but Jones should be able to defend immediately at the NBA level. With his length and athleticism, the 6-foot-6 wing can guard multiple positions effectively.

Jones is 22 already, but would still fit the timeline in Oklahoma City. Known for being a guy who gives everything he has and does the little things right, he could be a solid glue guy down the road when the team is contending again. He makes every hustle play and is a true winner.