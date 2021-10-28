Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Tracker: OKC Picks Up Options on Several Players

    Oklahoma City Thunder Tracker: Roster moves, players bouncing between the G League and NBA, plus much more.
    Author:

    This Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeps you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 regular season.

    OCT 25: PICKING UP OPTIONS The Thunder announced that the team has exercised contract options for the 2022-23 season for forward Darius Bazley, wing Aleksej Pokusevski and guard Ty Jerome. 

    Bazley has appeared in 119 career games (67 starts) with OKC averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Although an inconsistent producer, he's a prospect the Thunder trust and currently have slated as the starting power forward.

    Jerome has played in 65 games with the Thunder and the Suns through just over two NBA seasons, averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Known for being a shooter, the guard has converted on 38.3% of his shots from deep in his career.

    Recommended for You

    Pokusevski was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has since spent time with the Thunder both as a starter and off the bench.  He has career averages of 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. A 7-footer, he's a very raw prospect with a ton of upside as a long-term project.

    Darius Bazley
    News

    Thunder Tracker: OKC Picks Up Options on Several Players

    23 seconds ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
    News

    OKC Thunder Pull Off First Win of Season Over Los Angeles Lakers

    28 minutes ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's 106-98 Loss to Golden State

    11 hours ago
    Russell Westbrook
    News

    Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Questionable

    8 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
    News

    Warriors Overcome Early Deficit to Silence Thunder

    Oct 26, 2021
    Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Utah Jazz
    News

    Defense is Key to Progression of Thunder’s Young Core

    Oct 26, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Lu Dort
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Steph Curry and the Warriors Head to OKC

    Oct 26, 2021
    Aleksej Pokusevski, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Thunder Exercise Options on Bazley, Jerome and Pokusevski

    Oct 25, 2021