Thunder Tracker: OKC Picks Up Options on Several Players

Oklahoma City Thunder Tracker: Roster moves, players bouncing between the G League and NBA, plus much more.

This Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeps you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 regular season.

OCT 25: PICKING UP OPTIONS The Thunder announced that the team has exercised contract options for the 2022-23 season for forward Darius Bazley, wing Aleksej Pokusevski and guard Ty Jerome.

Bazley has appeared in 119 career games (67 starts) with OKC averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Although an inconsistent producer, he's a prospect the Thunder trust and currently have slated as the starting power forward.

Jerome has played in 65 games with the Thunder and the Suns through just over two NBA seasons, averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Known for being a shooter, the guard has converted on 38.3% of his shots from deep in his career.

Pokusevski was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has since spent time with the Thunder both as a starter and off the bench. He has career averages of 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. A 7-footer, he's a very raw prospect with a ton of upside as a long-term project.