Trade Deadline Tracker: Sixers' Tobias Harris to the Thunder?

Ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder could be extremely active.

This Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeps you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the week of the NBA trade deadline.

Feb 7: Tobias Harris Salary Dump to OKC?

To kick off the week of the deadline, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the 76ers could look to create the cap space to sign a star outright at some point in the future. Multiple league sources have mentioned to Fischer the possibility of a Sixers trade with the Thunder to move Harris into Oklahoma City's bounty of cap space.

While it's unclear whether the Thunder would buy out Harris in this scenario or look to flip him for more assets, it's intriguing. For the Thunder to be willing to facilitate this type of deal to help Philadelphia clear cap space, they would need to be compensated in some way.

Fischer reports that no significant conversations have been had yet between the two sides, but it is something to monitor. Philadelphia already owes its top-six protected 2025 first-round pick to the Thunder, but they could remove those protections while also offering additional draft capital to Oklahoma City.

