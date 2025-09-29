Alex Caruso Talks Nikola Topic’s Debut Season with OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder return every single rotational-level player from their championship season.
It’s a feat not often seen in the modern and transactional NBA, but the Thunder have managed to retain continuity and chemistry ahead of their title defense. Dillon Jones was the only offseason casualty, having been traded to the Washington Wizards in favor of a 2025 draftee.
Even more than simply returning an already-championship core, though, Oklahoma City also adds young guard Nikola Topic to the fold.
Topic was once thought of as the top players in the 2024 NBA Draft, but suffered an ACL tear in EuroLeague play that caused his stock to fall. The ever-patient Thunder were happy to nab him at No. 12, and spent the last season letting him see a championship team up close.
Now, OKC is tasked with assimilating a talented handler and play-maker into one of the best rosters we’ve seen in some time.
Veteran Alex Caruso — the team’s most senior player — thinks Topic’s last season could help him in the long run.
“Yeah, I think the great thing about [Topic] is that it's kind of a blessing in disguise,” Caruso said. “You get hurt like that at such a young age because you kind of learn the discipline of being a professional through that trial. Just to be able to come back from an injury of that nature, it takes a lot of discipline, it takes a lot of focus.
“So that part of it, I think, is engrained in him and will be great. Just giving him the confidence and trying to help him learn through the fire. That's really what it is.”
One thing is certain: Mark Daigneault’s rotations will continue to be deep, and if Topic can find his NBA rhythm early, he’ll undoubtedly earn time in the team’s system. Caruso agreed with that sentiment.
“We saw that a little bit about Ajay [Mitchell] last year where really talented players, you're going to get minutes because coach — Mark trusts guys. If you're a good player you're going to play. You're going to find times through the season.
“And I think for him it's just about trying to fine tune his game and accelerate that learning curve that comes with being a new player in the NBA.”
The Thunder will open up their preseason with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 5. They’ll then face off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets to begin the regular season on Oct. 21.