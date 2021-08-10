Anthony Morrow and Eric Maynor Join Thunder Staff

Former players Anthony Morrow and Eric Maynor are set to join the OKC Thunder front office.

On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced a handful of front office changes.

Most notably was a promotion for Nick Collison, but former Thunder players Anthony Morrow and Eric Maynor were also added to the staff.

Maynor is moving from the Blue staff to the Thunder staff as a player development coach.

Morrow will serve in the role of Lifestyle Services and Engagement Associate for the 2021-22 season.

These signings further the history of Oklahoma City utilizing former Thunder players within the organization as staff members. Along with Collison, Morrow and Maynor are Nazr Mohammed (Oklahoma City Blue General Manager) and Mike Wilks (Thunder Assistant Coach).

