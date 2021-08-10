Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Thunder Promote Nick Collison To Special Assistant Of Sam Presti

Former Thunder player Nick Collison has been promoted to Special Assistant to Sam Presti.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Collison is still the only player in Oklahoma City Thunder history to have his jersey retired. With the number four hanging in the rafters at the Paycom Center, he’s engraved in the history books within the franchise.

Since retirement, Collison has continued to stay involved with the Thunder, most notably as Basketball Operations Representative for the past two seasons.

On Tuesday morning, the Thunder announced that he would be receiving a promotion and would become Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder say that in this new role, Collison will continue to enhance his front office acumen while working closely with Presti and other key front office personnel on short-term and long-range initiatives and projects for the Thunder across many facets of basketball operations.

Collison will continue to be one of several former Thunder players to hold front office positions. 

Read More:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Could Be Thunder's Most NBA-Ready Rookie

Thunder Summer League Journal: Tre Mann Part 1

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Generic
News

Anthony Morrow and Eric Maynor Join Thunder Staff

Nick Collison
News

Thunder Promote Nick Collison To Special Assistant Of Sam Presti

USATSI_16535916
News

Report: Josh Giddey Not Ruled Out of Tomorrow's Summer League Game

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
Draft Coverage

Thunder GM Sam Presti Reloads on Draft Picks

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Draft Coverage

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Could Be Thunder's Most NBA-Ready Rookie

Theo Maledon, Summer League
News

Thunder Summer League Journal: Theo Maledon Part 1

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks
News

Report: Details of the Kemba Walker Buyout Revealed

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Summer League, Cade Cunningham
News

Top Performers from Oklahoma City's Summer League Victory Against Detroit