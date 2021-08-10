Thunder Promote Nick Collison To Special Assistant Of Sam Presti

Former Thunder player Nick Collison has been promoted to Special Assistant to Sam Presti.

Nick Collison is still the only player in Oklahoma City Thunder history to have his jersey retired. With the number four hanging in the rafters at the Paycom Center, he’s engraved in the history books within the franchise.

Since retirement, Collison has continued to stay involved with the Thunder, most notably as Basketball Operations Representative for the past two seasons.

On Tuesday morning, the Thunder announced that he would be receiving a promotion and would become Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder say that in this new role, Collison will continue to enhance his front office acumen while working closely with Presti and other key front office personnel on short-term and long-range initiatives and projects for the Thunder across many facets of basketball operations.

Collison will continue to be one of several former Thunder players to hold front office positions.

