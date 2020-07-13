InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Donovan: Schroder, "He's Always Raised the Competitive Spirit of our Team"

Erik Gee

When the Thunder acquired Dennis Schroder two-years ago, some (me) wondered if it was just a matter of time before Sam Presti used him for trade bait. After all, the Thunder had Russell Westbrook's backup the ever-steady Raymond Felton, plus Shroder had been a starter in Atlanta and just signed a four year 70-million dollar contract. 

How happy could be in Oklahoma City? As it turns out, he can be pretty darn happy. 

Schroder is flourishing in his second season with the Thunder and in line for the NBA's sixth man of the year award. His points, field goal, and three-point percentage are all above his career averages. 

But, it's his willingness to come off the bench and play in Billy Donovan's three-headed monster at closing time that makes him so valuable to Oklahoma City. While Chris Paul is the Thunder's unquestioned locker room leader, Schroder is stepping up to have one of the most influential voices in the clubhouse and the floor. 

Donovan says, "I think everybody would agree he is more than capable of being a starting point guard in the league." ..."And his unselfishness and putting the team first and willingness to come off the bench has been great."  

Enough can't be said about Donovan choosing to put all three ballhandlers on the floor at the same time. The success can't be argued; according to John Schuman Shai Gilgous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Schroder have played together 401 minutes this season and outscored their opponents by 268 points during that time. 

Shurman points out that the Thunder is 16-20 when trailing after the third quarter and that's still twice as many wins as any other team in the league when trailing after the third frame. Donovan says "The one thing I've always admired about Dennis is I think he's always raised the competitive spirit of our team." 

Donovan is confident that Schroder will keep his competitive fire going when play resumes in August. The Thunder will get a chance to test themselves before then when they scrimmage the Celtics on July 24th. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did MLS Give us a Preview of What to Expect With the NBA

The MLS was forced to suspend a match in its MLS is Back tournament. We'll tell you what the NBA is doing to avoid such a situation.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan "We Can Not Waste Days"

Billy Donovan says if the Thunder are going to be successful for the NBA restart every day must be a good day.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Won't Commit to Starting Lu Dort

Luguentz Dort has started in 21 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder before the league shut down. But head coach Billy Donovan won't guarantee that will be Dort's role when the season resumes.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan: "We'll Have to See" About Andre Roberson

Billy Donovan won't say if Andre Roberson will play now that he's back practicing with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

As expected the Oklahoma City Thunder sign Luguenetz Dort to a full-time NBA contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Practices With the Thunder

For the fist time since 2018 Andre Roberson is able to practice with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

It's Not Wise to Judge Coaches on Bubble Results

We'll tell you why judging a coaches' on success or failure in the bubble is bad idea.

Erik Gee

Thunder Give Us a Behind The Scenes Look at the Bubble

The Thunder are in Orlando getting ready for the restart of the NBA season here's a look inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Chris Paul chooses equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. Also get your DVR ready for some afternoon basketball.

Erik Gee

Thunder Begin Practice on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder get back to work on Friday as the NBA prepares to restart.

Erik Gee