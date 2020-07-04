Thunder Resume Play on July 24th

July 24th will be our first look at the Oklahoma City Thunder since play stopped back in March. Saturday the NBA released its scrimmage schedule for the upcoming reboot.

Thunder will play the Boston Celtics on July 24th, at 4:00 pm local time. Two days later it's the 76ers at 11:00 in the morning followed by a date with the Trailblazers on Tuesday the 28th.

None of the teams the Thunder will scrimmage appear on the schedule when the season restarts on August 1st against the Jazz. Considering the Thunder as well as their opponents will have had over four months off before the restart these scrimmages could be even more important than a typical preseason game.

Forward Danilo Gallinari says "We're not gonna have a lot of time to get ready...."So to be ready to use the time that we got."

"Cause once we get into the regular season and the playoffs nobody’s gonna give you anything or nothing is going to be for granted s we need to get ready with those scrimmages." Gallinari spent his quartine in Oklahoma City where he was able to get out and walk around unlike his home county of Italy.

While he has been in the gym since the NBA allowed players to come back to team facilities he and the rest of his teammates will have to work to get their rhythm back on the court. "We can practice and do individual workouts as we want, but it's never going to be like a game."

Rember you can hear every Thunder game on 97.1 The Sports Animal Tulsa.

