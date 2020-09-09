Roster Uncertainty Leads to Donovan's Departure

The biggest constant in the world of the Oklahoma City Thunder is change. For the past four seasons, Billy Donovan has had to deal with significant roster turnover.

Now Donvan is moving on, maybe to the Bulls, or 76ers, or back to the college ranks. What Donovan wanted was something Sam Presti couldn't give him, certainty about the Thunder's future.

In a statement released by the organization Presti said:

During a video conference, Presti further clarified his statement.

"It's hard for us to forecast the next two or three years just given where we are as a team."..."This next season we don't know the answer to that."

"We don't know where the cap and tax is going to be."..."We don't have a good feel for really any information you would need to make informed decisions."

Presti says that Donvan wasn't demanding anything; he thinks the Thunder are at a point in time where this current roster could come back for the upcoming season; however, he couldn't say how much longer after that.

Presti mentioned that the conversations had by he and Donovan were productive even as things were coming to an end. Presti brought a cooler to the office on Tuesday, the two shared beers, and talked about the last five years.

As the search begins for a new coach to take over Donvan's duties, the Thunder has to make tough decisions on what to do with Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Dennis Schoder, and Danilo Gallinari. Even with all the unpredictably ahead, this is still one of the best jobs in the NBA.

You have stable ownership, a commitment to winning, and a rock-solid GM in Presti who will do everything he can to build a competitive team.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.