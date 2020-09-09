Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to part ways, the team announced Tuesday.

Donovan joined the franchise ahead of the 2015-16 season after a lengthy stint at the University of Florida. In each of Donovan's five seasons, the Thunder had a winning record and had a winning percentage of more than .570. He won more than 60% of games as the team's head coach.

Despite co-winning the National Basketball Coach's Association's Coach of the Year award this year, the Thunder allowed Donovan's contract to expire after the team's playoff loss to Houston.

"This place will always be special to us. I will always hold this organization in the highest regard and wish the Thunder and their fans the success they deserve," Donovan said in a statement.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Donovan is expected to be a candidate for the 76ers' head coach opening. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Chicago Bulls are also expected to have interest in Donovan and that the team is just completing its first round of interviews with a number of candidates.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Donovan's preference is to remain in the NBA and not return to college.

For the Thunder, they join the 76ers, Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers as teams with head coach openings.

