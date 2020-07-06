InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Sports Illustrated "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ready to Breakout"

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is exceeding all expectations for the Thunder this season. He is Oklahoma City's leading scorer with 19.3 points per game, he shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.  

All this why playing out of position. Gilgeous-Alexander who is a natural point guard has been lighting it up as a small forward/shooting guard while Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder handle duties at the one.  If his 32 point outing in his hometown of Toronto didn't put a spotlight on the 21-year-old  his 7 for 15, 16 point performance in the Rising Stars in Chicago sure did.

We haven't even mentioned his contributions to the three-headed monster of ball handlers which is outscoring opponents 29 points per 100 possessions. Or his five consecutive games of 15 plus points and multiple steals, the only players in Thunder history to have accomplished such a feat or Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Paul George.  

Even with all these accolades there is more left in the tank which is why Shapiro says "Gilgeous-Alexander is in some ways Oklahoma City’s glue."..."The Kentucky product meshes well as a combo guard alongside each of the aforementioned point guards, able to both create his own shot off the bounce and provide reliable stretch from beyond the arc."

" Imagine if Oklahoma City had a second guard of his caliber before Kevin Durant's departure." Durant did say the Thunder's inability to stretch the floor was one of the reasons he left. 

However, as the "only three-point shooter Oklahoma City had" he went 1-8 from beyond the arc in game six of the 2016 Western Conference Finals. But, enough about Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander will be expected to lead the Thunder both on and off the court in the near future, and by all accounts, he should have no issue making that transition. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gilgeous Alexander "We Need our Chemistry"

Thunder guard/forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Oklahoma City will need their chemistry if they are going to win the NBA championship.

Erik Gee

Gallinari Doesn't Fear Rule Breakers in the Bubble

Danilo Gallinari feels that players will respect the rules in the bubble because of how hard the union and league worked to make the restart happen.

Erik Gee

Thunder Resume Play on July 24th

We'll get our first look at the Thunder July 24th when they scrimmage the Boston Celtics.

Erik Gee

July 4th, 2016 and the Rise of Sam Presti

We may not have known it at the moment, but the day Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City, we should have seen how firmly in charge of the Thunder Sam Presti was.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams, no Advantage for Lower Seeded Teams

Steven Adams says the NBA's format inside the bubble won't necessarily be an advantage for lower-seeded teams.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams Jokes About Boxing out Cows

Steven Adams spent a good part of his quarantine in New Zeland doing farm work. During a conference call with the media, he joked about boxing out cows to stay in shape.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari on Getting Back Into Game Shape

Danilo Gallinari says one of the hardest parts of the NBA restart will be be getting into game shape

Erik Gee

The NBA's War of Attrition in Orlando

The NBA could be setting itself up for one of the worst playoffs in history if injury and COVID-19 rule in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander no Asterisk for Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says the NBA Championship should not come with an asterisk.

Erik Gee

Scissorhands, Blessed Bladez, and the Night Paul George Stayed in Oklahoma City

If you want to know what's going on in Oklahoma City sports, ask the barbers. Scissorhands and Blessed Bladez are more connected than most people in sports media.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee