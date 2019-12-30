ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

A Heck of a Homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Erik Gee

Returning to your home town isn't always the wild welcome party we want it to be. For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, not only did he get the welcome home we all wish for, it came with a video tribute to him and Thunder guard Lou Dort. Both Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander will play for Team Canada in the upcoming Olympic Games. When July rolls around, Canadians will join voices and root for the second year rising star, but on Sunday, they most likely wish he would have been anywhere else but Toronto. 

Gilgeous-Alexander lit up the Raptors for 32, helping the Thunder to a 98-97 shorthanded win. The most important of those 32 came with 36 seconds left, when Gilgeous-Alexander went to the rim and hit a layup, giving the Thunder a one-point lead that would stick.

It was a  nip and tuck game that featured 20 lead changes and 10 ties. Chris Paul continues to be clutch as well; with 1:01 left, Paul went in for a layup only to have it blocked. Paul would twist, turn, and take two steps back before nailing a turn around fade-away, giving Oklahoma City a 96-95 lead. But it was a lead that wouldn't last; Fred VanVleet would hit two free-throws after a Terrance Ferguson foul that put the Raptors up one. It was on the next possession that Gilgeous-Alexander hit his game-winning shot.

With no Danilo Gallinari or Dennis Schroder, the Thunder needed every bit of help they could get. Rookie Darius Bazley, who was making his third straight start, obliged, scoring 12 points including a new career-high four three-pointers. 

Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul, Gallinari, and Schroder are proving to be a dynamic core that can beat any team in the NBA on a given night. More than that, the Thunder are also getting essential play from others on the roster, showing the depth that has been lacking in the last three years. This is not only a credit to Sam Presti, who made some shrewd moves this summer; it's a credit to Paul's unselfish attitude that allows his teammates to flourish.

Oklahoma City has won six of its last seven games, including the last two on the road. The Thunder returns home on New Year's Eve to face the Mavericks. Game time is at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma.       

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reports: Dennis Schroder Listed as out for Raptors Game

Erik Gee

Thunder Guard Dennis Schroder is listed as out with ankle soreness for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Markel Brown Scores 17 in Blue Loss to the Clippers

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma State Guard Markel Brown scores 17, but the Blue fall to the Clippers 108-107.

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back to being above .500 with 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

The Athletic is reporting that the Hawks are the latest team interested in trading for Steven Adams. We'll tell you why Sam Presti should just say no.

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 on Friday as the Thunder win their third straight 126-108 over the Phoenix Suns.