SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Is Chris Paul More Needed in Milwaukee or OKC?

Erik Gee

Chris Paul's future will be more discussed than the new Batman movie over the next few weeks. Where he ends up depends on what teams are willing to put on the table, and if he chooses to ask Sam Presti for a trade. 

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of likely candidates for Paul's services, and they are desperate. Saturday, Bucks ownership met with Giannis Antetokounmpo about what direction the team is heading. 

Antetokoumpo has reportedly unfollowed his teammates and the organization on social media on various social media accounts. The Bucks know Antetokoumpo is on his way out, and they need at least one ring to show for his time in Milwaukee. 

Trading for the best clutch player in the NBA is one way to show their superstar they are committed to going all in.  Obtaining Paul not only makes the Bucks better, but it also might convince Antetokoumpo to hang around a few more seasons before heading to a bigger market.   

But, what about the Thunder's future? It's all but certain they are going to go young in hopes of getting back to where they were in the Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook days. 

It wouldn't be fair to Paul to make him play out the last two years on his contract while Oklahoma CIty struggles to make the playoffs, with as well as he has served you this season, the only right thing to do is trade him to a team that has a shot of winning a championship. 

Still, he could be your future General Manager. While the Thunder goes through growing pains, a veteran voice in the locker can make things easier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley to handle. 

The downside of Paul hanging around is he could interfere with the new coach connecting with his players and stunt the growth of Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley, and Dort, making the Thunder their team.  

Paul can't be a crutch, and that is precisely what he would be during the reconstruction of Oklahoma City. If Presti is genuinely ready to start over, it must be a clean start, which means we are going to have to say goodbye to not just Paul, but maybe Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder as well. 

As Presti says, there isn't enough information for any decisions to be made right now, but when things look bleak, Presti has ways of pulling rabbits out of his hat. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Becky Hammon's Time be Now?

As the Thunder search for a new head coach, Becky Hammon's name is surging in NBA circles. Has her time come to step out of Pop's shadow and take the reins of her own team?

Erik Gee

Haisten: Self Not a Viable Candidate for the Thunder

Bill Haisten from the Tulsa world says Kansas coach Bill Self is not a viable candidate for the Thunder job. But, we'll give a few names that would fit Sam Presti's mold.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: 'Thunder Ready to Rebuild'

According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, the Thunder is ready to go all-in for a rebuild. But we'll tell you why you should expect the unexpected from Sam Presti.

Erik Gee

The Thunder Are Ready to Rebuild

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/09/10/oklahoma-city-thunder-chris-paul-billy-donovan-future

erikgee08

Thunder Offered Donovan a two-year Contract

Sham Charania of The Athlethletic is reporting that the Thunder offered Billy Donovan a two-year contract before the NBA restart.

Erik Gee

Darvin Ham Fits Thunder to a T

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham has everything the Thunder is looking for. We'll tell you why he's a can't miss hire.

Erik Gee

ESPN: Projecting the Thunder to Draft Jaden McDaniels

In one of many mock drafts that will be put together between now and October 16, ESPN is projecting the Thunder to take 6'10 forward Jaden McDaniels from Washington; we'll tell you how he could fit into the Thunder's plans.

Erik Gee

Stein: Bucks Will Try to Trade for Chris Paul

As the Thunder's future becomes more uncertain Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks will make a play for Chris Paul.

Erik Gee

Roster Uncertainty Leads to Donovan's Departure

Billy Donovan was looking for answers that Sam Presti can't give him right now as the Thunder look to move forward.

Erik Gee

Donovan Out in OKC; Bulls, 76ers Interested

Billy Donovan and the Thunder agree to mutually part ways.

Erik Gee