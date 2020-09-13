Is Chris Paul More Needed in Milwaukee or OKC?

Chris Paul's future will be more discussed than the new Batman movie over the next few weeks. Where he ends up depends on what teams are willing to put on the table, and if he chooses to ask Sam Presti for a trade.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of likely candidates for Paul's services, and they are desperate. Saturday, Bucks ownership met with Giannis Antetokounmpo about what direction the team is heading.

Antetokoumpo has reportedly unfollowed his teammates and the organization on social media on various social media accounts. The Bucks know Antetokoumpo is on his way out, and they need at least one ring to show for his time in Milwaukee.

Trading for the best clutch player in the NBA is one way to show their superstar they are committed to going all in. Obtaining Paul not only makes the Bucks better, but it also might convince Antetokoumpo to hang around a few more seasons before heading to a bigger market.

But, what about the Thunder's future? It's all but certain they are going to go young in hopes of getting back to where they were in the Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook days.

It wouldn't be fair to Paul to make him play out the last two years on his contract while Oklahoma CIty struggles to make the playoffs, with as well as he has served you this season, the only right thing to do is trade him to a team that has a shot of winning a championship.

Still, he could be your future General Manager. While the Thunder goes through growing pains, a veteran voice in the locker can make things easier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley to handle.

The downside of Paul hanging around is he could interfere with the new coach connecting with his players and stunt the growth of Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley, and Dort, making the Thunder their team.

Paul can't be a crutch, and that is precisely what he would be during the reconstruction of Oklahoma City. If Presti is genuinely ready to start over, it must be a clean start, which means we are going to have to say goodbye to not just Paul, but maybe Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder as well.

As Presti says, there isn't enough information for any decisions to be made right now, but when things look bleak, Presti has ways of pulling rabbits out of his hat.

