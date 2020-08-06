InsideTheThunder
Paul Leading Thunder Into the Playoffs

Erik Gee

The best thing about life is its unpredictability. A year ago, we (ok me) were convinced that the Thunder were about to start a long rebuilding process, and the recent acquisitions of Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari would serve to help Sam Presti obtain more valuable draft capital. 

Not only are Paul and Gallinari still with the Thunder, they are two of the main cogs in a machine that might help Oklahoma City make it's longest playoff run since 2016. It's been said a thousand times (so make it a thousand and one) the two most impactful assets Paul brings to the Thunder are experience and hunger. 

At 35, Paul still has a lot to prove, mainly, that he's still good enough to lead a team to a championship. No one would dare question Paul's desire, but last Summer's trade is giving him an extra reason to keep pushing Oklahoma City's young core to grow up a little faster. 

More than once during ESPN's telecast of Wednesday's 105-86 win over the Lakers Dorris Burke mentioned the Thunder's odds of making the playoffs were point two percent. Paul is using the outside noise to help motivate his team.

"We've put in a lot of work to get ready for this."..."Nobody expected us to be here, point two, point two percent." 

Paul gives credit to the Thunder's young players for putting in the work to stay in shape and get better during the layoff. Paul was the busiest man in the NBA during the hiatus, but between the daily talks with Adam Silver and promoting his documentary "Blackballed," you can tell he kept his eyes on the Thunder. 

Now it's time to make that focus pay off. 

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Thunder Dominate Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed on Wednesday night as they dominated the Lakers 106-85. We'll tell you who were the best three players on the floor and give you an update on Steven Adams's leg.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Lakers Live Game Blog and Game Notes

We want your opinion on tonight's game, just click the comment box and let us know what you're thinking.

Erik Gee

Ferguson, Schroder, and Muscala out vs. The Lakers

The Thunder injury report has three players out of today's game with the Lakers. We'll also give you the Lakers injury status.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Watch When the Thunder Play the Lakers

We'll give you three things to watch as the Thunder get ready for the Lakers on Wednsday.

Erik Gee

Muscala in Concussion Protocol

Mike Muscala is the NBA concussion protocol after his head bounced off the floor in the Thunder's loss to Denver. We'll tell you how this affects the Thunder's depth.

Erik Gee

Thunder Bench Providing Spark

The Thunder's depth took a significant hit yesterday with Dennis Schroder leaving the bubble, and Terrance Ferguson and Mike Muscala both suffering injuries. We'll tell you who is stepping up and who else needs to produce for the Thunder to be successful.

Erik Gee

Nuggets Outlast Thunder

The Oklahoma City fall to the Denver Nuggets in overtime 121-113. We'll tell you where the Thunder's most significant concerns are for the rest of the restart.

Erik Gee

Donovan, Coach of the Year

Billy Donovan was voted co-coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on the action by clicking on our comment box.

Erik Gee

Schroder Leaves the Bubble, Ferguson Out

Dennis Schroder is going to be with his wife as she gives birth, plus Terrance Ferguson will sit out of the Thunder's game with the Nuggets due to a leg contusion.

Erik Gee