Thunder Dominate Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder put together their best performance of the NBA restart by pummeling the Lakers 105-86. After Saturday's overtime loss to the Nuggets Danilo Gallinari said that the Thunder needed to bring more energy, message received.

Oklahoma City Never trailed and led by as many as 20 before the night was done. Lu Dort drew the assignment of guarding LeBron James, while James still had 19 points he and the Lakers struggled to find any rhythm.

Dort set the defensive tone by picking James up full-court to start the game. Asked where that mentality came from, Dort says,

"That was just the game plan, and I'm just following what the coach tells me to do."

The plan might have been Billy Donovan's, but Dort had to execute. Steven Adams praised Dort for his effort on James.

"He's an animal."..." He'll help out tremendously in the playoffs."

Adams had a pretty darn good night himself racking up 18 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. Adams helped establish the Thunder's physical approach when he split James and JaVale McGee on his way to the basket in the first quarter.

Adams would leave the court in the third. While going for a lay-up McGee and Adams came crashing to the floor, with McGee ending up on top. Adams had a noticeable limp, but after the game said his leg "just healed."

Adams was one of the best three players on the floor tonight the other two, Gallinari who scored 18 points despite having an off night shooting, and Chirs Paul, who not only scored 21 but also seemed to have a little extra jump on a couple of occasions when drove the lane.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander was 3 of 11 from the floor. But It didn't matter because he was committed to getting to the free-throw line where he went 6 for 6.

Gilgeous-Alexander is an example of Billy Donovan preaching that you must find other ways to affect the game, even when you're having an off night.

The Thunder take on the struggling Grizzlies Friday at 3:00 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 the Sports Animal.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.