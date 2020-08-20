SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Chris Paul's Focus is Winning, Not Union Issues

Erik Gee

The MVP for this season is Chris Paul. No player in the NBA was more valuable to his team or the league. 

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis may sell more Jerseys and even win a championship, but without Paul's effort behind the scenes the there is no bubble. As President of the NBAPA, Paul worked tirelessly with Adam Silver to secure a safe way for the season to continue after a five and a half month layoff. 

With the experience of the bubble being a brand new situation, players are sure to have daily, if not hourly, questions. Dealing with everything from why the food is dry to why can't we have Instagram models in our room could take up a significant amount of time.

Read More: Billy Donovan Says Thunder Didn't  Play Well Enough to Win

Video: Danilo Gallinari Says Oklahoma City Must Play Faster in Game Two

Video: Game One Breakdown

Not to say Paul isn't concerned about making his fellow union members happy, but advancing the Thunder in the playoffs is his number one priority. 

"My focus right now is to help win games for our team," Paul the NBAPA President says he does have to deal with other players' feedback on being in the bubble; however, winning comes first. 

One of the more uncomfortable aspects of the Disney campus is seeing your competition in the halls of your hotel every day. The atmosphere is being described as an AAU tournament for grownups. 

As awkward as that may sound, imagine being in Paul's shoes, and your first-round opponent is the team that traded you a year ago. Nothing like dealing with your former teammates to amp up the adrenaline. 

Paul was asked about having to see the Rockets regularly and said, "Everybody at your hotel, you see em daily.".."That's part of the experience, and yeah." No further elaboration was needed. 

If game one's tail kicking was enough to motivate the Thunder, then let's hope the constant site of the Rockets having more fun in Orlando will. 

Thunder/Rockets Tuesday at 2:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

 Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donovan: Reality Was We Didn't Play Well Enough

Despite there being some positives in the Thunders' 123-108 loss to the Rockets Head Coach Billy Donovan says his team needs to play better if they want to win.

Erik Gee

Gallinari Already On to Game Two

Danilo Gallinari post, tweet giving Thunder fans hope and setting the tone for Oklahoma City's young roster.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game one Live Blog, Lu Dort Update

Communicate with us by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Rockets Zone Out Thunder

The Houston Rockets take a 1-0 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. We'll tell you what Oklahoma City has to even up the series on Thursday.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Playoff Preview

Michael Shapiro of Inside the Rocket and Erik Gee of Inside the Thunder preview the Western Conference Quarterfinals between Houston and Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Donovan Downplays Emotional Aspect of Thunder/Rockets

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook would love to advance in the playoffs at the expense of their old teams. However, according Billy Donovan competitors want to advance in any situation.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: Chris Paul Doesn't Need a Ring to Prove He's a Winner

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg says what Chris Paul is doing in Oklahoma City proves rings aren't the only measure of success.

Erik Gee

by

Ct33

Dort's Likely Absence Gives Diallo and Others a Chance to Step Up

We'll discuss the Impact of Lu Dort's Injury and how it affects the Thunder going forward.

Erik Gee

Inside an Unpredictable NBA Championship Race

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/17/nba-playoffs-preview-daily-cover

erikgee08

Westbrook out for Game One

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will sit out game one vs The Thunder we'll tell you how that affects the Thunder's chances to win.

Erik Gee