Could OKC Thunder Have Three All-Stars This Season?
Oklahoma City has one of the most promising rosters in the NBA. It’s more than evident in the media’s preseason projections. The Thunder are a trendy pick to win the Western Conference and make the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.
The Thunder’s depth is a big reason for the hype, especially with the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. The two elite role players join a cast of bench studs in Oklahoma City. But obviously, the biggest reason for the Thunder hype train is found within the team’s big three: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.
Bleacher Report recently published a story detailing 10 potential surprises ahead of opening night, and Oklahoma City was included. The Thunder could surprise the league by netting three All-Stars.
“There should be enough shots and touches to go around in the Sooner State for Williams and Holmgren to continue upping their output,” Zach Buckley wrote. “It's easy to get carried away thinking how that might look, since Williams just averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 assists while Holmgren posted per-game marks of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 threes.
“Those numbers don't need that much growth to enter the All-Star discussion, particularly if OKC uses the next few months to separate itself in the crowded-on-paper Western Conference.”
It’s hard to fathom a team having three All-Stars, but in Oklahoma City’s case it makes sense. If the Thunder has the success it’s anticipated to have, the players will get the respect they deserve. When we’ve seen juggernaut teams in the past, star role players have been generously selected to the All-Star game. In the Thunder’s case, all three players are stars — it’s not a role player situation with those three.
The Thunder will have one All-Star penciled in with Gilgeous-Alexander, assuming he’s injury free. But Williams and Holmgren aren’t too far off. There’s a real chance the Thunder have three All-Stars representing the surging team this season.
