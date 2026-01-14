With Win Against Spurs, Thunder Secure Best Home Start in OKC History

The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to have finally shaken off some of the struggles that plauged the team over the past month.

Following a 24-1 start, OKC went 6-6 over its next 12 games, not looking nearly as sharp as the team had throughout the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Following that stretch, though, Mark Daigneault's team seems to have righted the ship with four consecutive wins, including a few miraculous victories.

The Thunder took down the Utah Jazz in overtime before notching a 21-point comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. To follow those two narrow victories, Oklahoma City secured a pair of double-digit wins at the Paycom Center, improving the team's record at home to 20-2 this season, the best start at home in Thunder history.

Each of OKC's two home losses came during the team's recent 6-6 stretch, as the Thunder fell to the Spurs on Christmas, and were defeated by the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 5.

Since then, though, Oklahoma City has embarked on a four-game win streak, with the most recent victory coming by 21 points against San Antonio, where Daigneault's team held the Spurs to a season-low 98 points.

This isn't the first time in recent memory Oklahoma City has reaped the rewards of a strong home-court advantage.

Last year's postseason run for Oklahoma City displayed a similar home resumé, as the Thunder went 16-2 during the 2025 playoffs on its home court. The only two losses came at the hands of Denver and Indiana in Game 1 of both series.

The team's success inside the Paycom Center illustrates why OKC maintaining the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is important, as the team would hold home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

An incredible start at home has helped propel the team to a 34-7 record, matching OKC's 2024-25 mark at the halfway point of the season. Last season, the Thunder finished 68-14, and appear to be on pace to reach that record again.

What could stand in the Thunder's way of replicating a 68-win season is the difficulty of the team's schedule over the back half of the season. Oklahoma City has yet to meet the Denver Nuggets this year, and has only played the Houston Rockets once and Minnesota Timberwolves twice.

After winning two consecutive home games, the Thunder now face a four-game road trip before having the chance to add to a record 20-2 home start against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 23.

