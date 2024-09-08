Early 2025 NBA Mock Draft Gives Thunder Scoring Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have their sights set on hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The expectations for this Thunder team placed on them by fans, media and even the Vegas odds has made for the 2024-25 campaign to be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory.
Still, though, the OKC Thunder find themselves in a unique position. Not only do they still have one of the youngest rosters in the sport, they also see many first-round picks owed to them in the 2025 NBA Draft and beyond.
Oklahoma City could once again earn a lottery pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft, and in Draft expert Derek Parker's way-too-early mock draft, that is exactly what happened. The Thunder received the No. 11 pick from the Houston Rockets. With that pick, Parker has Oklahoma City selected Ben Saraf.
"A 6-foot-6 scoring guard who is rapidly rising up boards after a dominant FIBA performance. Saraf gained steamed as a 2025 pick averaging 28 points en route to the FIBA World Cup MVP. Showing off his length and three-level scoring...He will be one of the more polarizing and wide-ranging prospects in this draft," Parker said.
Saraf sounds like a typical Oklahoma City Thunder prospect that the organization has long looked for in the draft.
"The Thunder continue to backfill their roster with potential talent and gambling on a prospect who could give a return on investment either on the court or the trade market makes sense here," the draft expert continued.
2024-25 will be another season where Oklahoma City Thunder followers have to multi-task keeping up with the draft and how the Thunder navigate what should be a lengthy playoff run.
