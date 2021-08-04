Sports Illustrated home
Former Thunder Center Tony Bradley to Sign with Bulls

Tony Bradley, who Oklahoma City acquired at the end of last season, will reportedly sign with Chicago.
Former Thunder center Tony Bradley will reportedly sign with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Bradley will be signing a one-year deal.

Acquired in the trade that sent George Hill to Philadelphia, Bradley was a valuable contributor to Oklahoma City’s front-court in the latter half of the 2020-21 season.

Bradley played in 22 games for OKC, scoring 8.7 points and coming down with 6.1 rebounds per contest. He shot 65 percent from the field and averaged a career-high 18 minutes per game.

Bradley now joins a Chicago team that has signed a fleet of players this offseason. Arguably the most active team, the Bulls have signed Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso previous to Bradley.

Near the end of season, Chicago also acquired All-star center Nikola Vucevic, who Bradley will more than likely back up.

READ MORE:

Where OKC's Roster Stands After Free Agency

Oklahoma City Agrees to Buyout Kemba Walker

