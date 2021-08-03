Where the Oklahoma City Thunder Roster Stands After Free Agency
The Oklahoma City Thunder were never going to be free agency buyers, no matter how much cap space Sam Presti has to work with.
Unsurprisingly, Presti and the Thunder made modest additions, though they have addressed their hole at center since the NBA Draft.
Pulling the trigger on a deal with Utah, the Thunder brought in Derrick Favors, and then handed out a two-year deal to Mike Muscala for the big to return to the organization.
Oklahoma City has also extended a qualifying offer to Josh Hall, who they hope to bring back and continue to develop.
Thunder Roster:
- Darius Bazley, Forward
- Charlie Brown Jr., Guard
- Gabriel Deck, Forward
- Luguentz Dort, Guard
- Josh Giddey, Guard
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard
- Ty Jerome, Guard
- Theo Maledon, Guard
- Tre Mann, Guard
- Mike Muscala, Center
- Aleksej Pokusevski, Forward
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward
- Isaiah Roby, Forward
- Kemba Walker, Guard
- Aaron Wiggins, Guard
- Kenrich Williams, Forward
- Derrick Favors, Center
