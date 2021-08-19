Former Thunder Wing Lands Two-Year Deal in Detroit

A former Oklahoma City Thunder contributor got a little pay day.

Hamidou Diallo, the 6-foot-5 wing from Kentucky, has agreed to a deal to stay with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter on Thursday.

The deal is a two-year agreement worth $10.4 million.

Diallo spent two and a half seasons with Oklahoma City as a defensive spark off the bench, making 129 appearances for the franchise before getting dealt to the Pistons at last year’s trade deadline.

Always bringing plenty of energy and intensity to the defensive end of the floor for the Thunder, Diallo found a shooting stroke from deep in Detroit which he lacked in Oklahoma City.

In 20 appearances for the Pistons to close the 2021 season, Diallo shot 39.0 percent from 3-point land, blasting away his previous best which was 28.1 percent during his second season with the Thunder. Diallo finished this past year shooting 34.1 percent from deep, adding on to his already solid 47.7 percent shooting mark from the field.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti determined Diallo wasn’t going to be a part of OKC’s future, and he dealt the wing for former Kansas-playmaker Svi Mykhailiuk. The Thunder had initially extended a qualifying offer to Mykhailiuk, but OKC reportedly rescinded the offer before the deadline, and Mykhailiuk has still yet to sign with a team after entering free agency this offseason.

