Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Sparks Summer League Squad

Aaron Wiggins, OKC's last selection in the 2021 draft, exceeded expectations in the Summer League.

Oklahoma City’s final pick in the 2021 Draft, Aaron Wiggins was largely buried by the Thunder’s first round selections.

But in a five-game Summer League slate, Wiggins made sure to keep his name in the conversation by providing an offensive spark.

Starting as the sixth man before eventually moving into a starting role due to injuries and other factors, Wiggins averaged 11.2 points, 4,8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the Summer League.

In his debut, Wiggins poured on 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and a game-high three steals off the bench in the win over the Pistons.

In Game 2, he was even better.

Wiggins finished with 16 points against the Pelicans, grabbing five boards, dishing two assists and tacking on two more steals to his resume.

His third game was his worst of the Summer, just seven points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Overall, still a moderately productive outing.

In the final two games, he finished with ten points apiece, notable grabbing five boards in the loss to the Pacers and finishing with a personal Summer League-high five assists in the final route of the Spurs.

With his strong performances, Wiggins locked up the Thunder’s first two-way slot, followed soon after by Josh Hall.

Similarly to Oklahoma City’s 2020 rookies, some time with the Blue could do Wiggins good before his official NBA debut.

