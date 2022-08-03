Skip to main content

Gabe Brown Signs With Raptors, Rescinds G League Rights With OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Blue had Gabe Brown's G League rights prior to this deal.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s training camp roster has been shaved.

As reported Wednesday morning, the Toronto Raptors have signed forward Gabe Brown to an Exhibit-10 contract. The deal moves the Raptors to 20 filled roster spots, the league maximum for training camps.

Brown, age 22, signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder immediately following this year's draft. As a member of the Thunder’s Summer League, he averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across five games, highlighted by a 23-point effort.

Under the forward’s initial contract, the Oklahoma City Blue acquired his G League rights, handing the Ypsilanti-native a $50,000 bonus if he were to stay with the Blue for a minimum of 60 days.

Following the Raptors’ signing of Brown, their G League Affiliate, the Raptors 905, now carry his G League rights as part of the Exhibit-10 deal.

For Brown, his signing with the Raptors gives him a better shot at making a training camp roster compared to the Thunder’s 23-man roster at the time of his transaction.

The Thunder’s training camp roster now floats at 22, with Jaden Shackelford and Sacha Killeya-Jones signed under Exhibit-10 contracts.

