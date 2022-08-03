Gabe Brown Signs With Raptors, Rescinds G League Rights With OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s training camp roster has been shaved.

As reported Wednesday morning, the Toronto Raptors have signed forward Gabe Brown to an Exhibit-10 contract. The deal moves the Raptors to 20 filled roster spots, the league maximum for training camps.

Brown, age 22, signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder immediately following this year's draft. As a member of the Thunder’s Summer League, he averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across five games, highlighted by a 23-point effort.

Under the forward’s initial contract, the Oklahoma City Blue acquired his G League rights, handing the Ypsilanti-native a $50,000 bonus if he were to stay with the Blue for a minimum of 60 days.

Following the Raptors’ signing of Brown, their G League Affiliate, the Raptors 905, now carry his G League rights as part of the Exhibit-10 deal.

For Brown, his signing with the Raptors gives him a better shot at making a training camp roster compared to the Thunder’s 23-man roster at the time of his transaction.

The Thunder’s training camp roster now floats at 22, with Jaden Shackelford and Sacha Killeya-Jones signed under Exhibit-10 contracts.

