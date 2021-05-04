Game Preview: Thunder wrap up homestand against Kings

A shorthanded Kings team will come into Oklahoma City on Tuesday without their talented guard duo of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. With that in mind, Sacramento recently got Marvin Bagley back from injury who has been spectacular since returning to action. Although the Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they're used to it at this point as he has been sidelined since March.

With both teams out of the playoff picture, it will be a game in which both look to improve incrementally and continue to develop their young players. OKC has only won two games since the trade deadline and have struggled more than any team in the league of late. Sacramento, although they haven't been very good this season, are winners of two-straight games.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Kings and the total over/under is 230.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In a 3-point shooting league, the Kings have been much more efficient from deep than the Thunder this season. While Sacramento isn't necessarily a great 3-point team, their shooting from beyond the arc is a full 2.3 percent higher than Oklahoma City.

The Kings rely on getting to the line, as they've attempted the eighth-most free throws per game this season in the NBA. A key for Oklahoma City will be staying disciplined on defense and not allowing the Kings to get into the bonus early.

If anything, the Thunder should absolutely dominate the boards against the Kings on Tuesday night. OKC is a top-five rebounding team while Sacramento is dead last in the NBA. While Bagley being back will help, the Kings will likely struggle on the glass as they usually do.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-44) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-37)

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Before taking a long trip to California over the next week, the Thunder will look to pull of a quick win against the Kings on Tuesday night. In a situation where both teams will be without some of their best players, whichever squad has more second-tier players step up will likely come out on top.