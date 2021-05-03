NBA Mock Draft: Thunder get their center of the future

With just seven games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, every game will have major implications on their draft lottery odds and who they select in the 2021 NBA Draft

When it comes to scouting players and putting together accurate mock drafts, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the business. Last week he released his latest mock draft, which lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.

While we still won't know where Oklahoma City's first round picks will fall for quite some time, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. There seems to be a consensus that the top-five in the class are locked into that range, but from pick No. 6 to the end of the lottery, anything could happen.

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, the Thunder could end up with two top-five picks, zero top-five picks, or anywhere in-between. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) within Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

Team Player College 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. OKC Evan Mobley USC 3. ORL Jalen Green G League Ignite 4. GSW (via MIN) Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. CLE Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. DET Keon Johnson Tennessee 7. SAC Jalen Johnson Duke 8. ORL Scottie Barnes Florida State 9. TOR Davion Mitchell Baylor 10. NOP Moses Moody Arkansas 11. WAS Corey Kispert Gonzaga 12. IND Franz Wagner Michigan 13. SAS Alperen Sengun International

