NBA Mock Draft: Thunder get their center of the future

With just seven games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, every game will have major implications on their draft lottery odds and who they select in the 2021 NBA Draft
When it comes to scouting players and putting together accurate mock drafts, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the business. Last week he released his latest mock draft, which lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.

While we still won't know where Oklahoma City's first round picks will fall for quite some time, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. There seems to be a consensus that the top-five in the class are locked into that range, but from pick No. 6 to the end of the lottery, anything could happen.

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, the Thunder could end up with two top-five picks, zero top-five picks, or anywhere in-between. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) within Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report

TeamPlayerCollege

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. OKC

Evan Mobley

USC

3. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

4. GSW (via MIN)

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. DET

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

7. SAC

Jalen Johnson

Duke

8. ORL

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

9. TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

10. NOP

Moses Moody

Arkansas

11. WAS

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

12. IND

Franz Wagner

Michigan

13. SAS

Alperen Sengun

International

