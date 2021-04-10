Game Preview: Thunder set to face Sixers for first time all season
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) take on one of the best teams in the NBA Saturday night in the Philadelphia 76ers (35-16). The Sixers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the East headlined by their MVP candidate Joel Embiid as well as a defense stopper in Ben Simmons.
Last time these teams were set to match up in Oklahoma City, the game was a late-scratch due to COVID-19 protocol. Now, two teams who are trending in different directions will play for the first time in the 2020-21 season. Currently on a five-game losing streak, the Thunder will once again be with a pretty depleted roster due to injury in this tough matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 12-point underdogs to the Sixers. The total over/under is 111 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
As Embiid eases back into the lineup coming off a recent injury, he’s already worked his way back into the MVP conversation. One of the most dominant bigs the NBA has seen in the past few years, Embiid will be a tough cover for young Thunder centers Moses Brown and Tony Bradley.
Brown and Bradley have played a combined 129 NBA minutes to their point in their careers and will take on a difficult challenged for even the most seasoned NBA bigs.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (35-17)
WHEN:
Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
In the past two games, the Thunder has seen three of its young core score 20+ points in Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome. At this point, the question becomes which of their young pieces will break out tonight against Philadelphia?