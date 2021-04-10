Injury Report: Philadelphia 76ers at the Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort is available and Darius Bazley has been upgraded to probable against the 76ers, perhaps making his first appearance for OKC since March 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) host the Philadelphia 76ers (35-17) in a rare late-season first matchup between the two squads.

Originally, Philadelphia’s trip to to OKC was slated for Jan. 17, but the game was scrapped after the 76ers triggered COVID safety protocols.

Will the Thunder dropped their fifth straight contest to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, head coach Mark Daigneault hoped reinforcements from OKC’s lengthy injury list would soon be on the way.

He just might have gotten his wish.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Forward Darius Bazley: Probable- Left shoulder contusion

Guard Luguentz Dort: Available- Concussion protocol

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Forward Josh Hall: Out- Concussion protocol

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Concussion protocol

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard George Hill: Out- Right thumb surgery

Tip-off between the 76ers and the Thunder is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.