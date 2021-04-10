Injury Report: Philadelphia 76ers at the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) host the Philadelphia 76ers (35-17) in a rare late-season first matchup between the two squads.
Originally, Philadelphia’s trip to to OKC was slated for Jan. 17, but the game was scrapped after the 76ers triggered COVID safety protocols.
Game Preview: Philadelphia 76ers at OKC Thunder
Will the Thunder dropped their fifth straight contest to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, head coach Mark Daigneault hoped reinforcements from OKC’s lengthy injury list would soon be on the way.
He just might have gotten his wish.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Forward Darius Bazley: Probable- Left shoulder contusion
- Guard Luguentz Dort: Available- Concussion protocol
- Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Forward Josh Hall: Out- Concussion protocol
- Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Concussion protocol
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard George Hill: Out- Right thumb surgery
Tip-off between the 76ers and the Thunder is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.