Game Preview: Thunder Cap Off 2020-21 Season Against Clippers

In their final game of the 2020-21 season, the Thunder will host the Clippers in Oklahoma City.

With one game left on the schedule, the Thunder will end the season at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the LA Clippers. Losers of nine-straight games, the Thunder have excellent lottery odds and are currently tied for third-best odds. Due to this, OKC really has no benefit to winning their final game of the season.

However, the Clippers may have no interest in closing out their season with a win either. If they really want to avoid playing the Lakers in the first round, their best bet might be to fall to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference to play the Mavericks. As of now, they’re currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the fourth-best record in the West with both having one game remaining.

In fact, the Clippers rested nearly all of their key players on Friday night against the Houston Rockets and lost. This will be a tough game to get a gauge on, as both teams could rest many of their best players.

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Clippers and the total over/under is 221.5 points.

Obviously the Clippers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA, headlined by a duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. However, if they aren’t playing their key players, there’s not a great way to forecast how Sunday night’s game will go.

Same goes for the Thunder, as they’ve gotten in a cautious habit recently of resting players and being extra careful even with small injuries. With all this in mind, the only real key to the game is who each team rolls out on the active roster.

It could be a matchup between each team’s role players, which will give guys an opportunity to shine and show things they normally don’t get the opportunity to. A win for the Thunder could be detrimental to their high lottery hopes in the upcoming draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-50) vs. LA Clippers (47-24)

Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

When the game comes to a close on Sunday night, the season will officially be over for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the franchise pivots towards the offseason, OKC will be looking at free agents, draft prospects, trade targets and player development, so make sure to keep an eye on InsideTheThunder.com to stay up-to-date.