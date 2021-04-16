Game Preview: Thunder look to even season series against Pistons

After suffering a 24-point loss to the Detroit Pistons earlier this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder will get the chance to even up the season series on Friday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder will match up against a team with a record worse than their own on Friday night as they look to snap their 8-game losing streak. The Pistons, who have won just 16 games this season, will take on the Thunder in Detroit.

Without their best player in Jerami Grant, Detroit will look to get scoring from other players like Hamidou Diallo, who was traded away from the Thunder earlier this season. Diallo has averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in ten games with the Pistons.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Pistons and the total over/under is 217 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Pistons thrive from the free throw line, attempting 23.6 per contest, good for fifth most in the NBA. Playing disciplined defense will be key for the Thunder, not allowing Detroit to get in the bonus or create points off drawing fouls.

For the Thunder, taking care of the ball will be of extreme importance in Friday night’s game. Their 15.6 turnovers per game are the second most of any team in the league. The Pistons are in the top half of the league in steals per game, so smart decisions, starting with point guard Theo Maledon, could be the difference in this one.

READ MORE:

Lu Dort returns to lineup against Pistons

Thunder in need of co-star

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-39)

WHEN:

Friday, April 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the longest losing streak since their inaugural season in 2008. If there’s a game in which they can get back in the win column, it’s Friday against the Detroit Pistons who have lost three-straight. After scoring a career-high 42 points earlier this week, Lu Dort will return to the lineup for Oklahoma City in effort to get the team back on track.