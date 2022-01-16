Skip to main content

Gilgeous-Alexander and Garland Go Head-to-Head in Battle of Young Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 21-point effort wasn't enough in Thunder's close loss to Darius Garland and the Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City dominated the first half and led for most of the game against the Cavaliers on Saturday night, but couldn’t overcome a late Cleveland surge. The Cavs won their fourth-straight game, beating the Thunder 107-102.

Down the stretch, the Thunder had no answer for Darius Garland. The third-year guard was sensational for Cleveland, pouring in 27 points and 18 assists. He also recorded just two turnovers, playing a near perfect game.

The Thunder’s end of the third quarter collapse is ultimately what lost the game. With exactly one minute left in the quarter, OKC led 85-74. After Garland’s highlight reel plays and a costly Thunder foul on a 3-pointer, OKC ended the quarter leading 85-83. The Cavs had all the momentum and used that to close out the game.

Here’s who led the way for the Thunder Saturday night:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

USATSI_17513577

The Thunder star had another efficient night in the scoring column, netting 21 points. He also added seven assists and four rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander had several nice finishes over Cleveland’s towers down low. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both elite defenders, making it hard on SGA all night.

While he shot just 7-for-19, all of his shots came within rhythm of the offense. Overall, it was a positive night.

Darius Bazley

USATSI_17513486

Bazley continued his impressive stretch off the bench with 17 points and seven rebounds tonight.

For Bazley, it was his fourth straight game in double-figure scoring. Coming off the bench has ignited his game both offensively and defensively.

He may very well be playing his way back into the starting lineup soon. However, it may be at a small-ball center type of role like the one we’re seeing off the bench.

Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome, OKC Thunder

Jerome finished the night with 10 points but it sure felt like a lot more.

The Virginia product couldn’t miss from deep Saturday night, hitting shots from way behind the line. Jerome cashed in both of his attempts from deep.

The 6-foot-5 point guard finished the night a plus-4 with 10 points in just 18 minutes. Jerome doesn’t play every game, but seems to always be ready when his number is called.

OKC returns to action Monday, Jan. 17, as they square off against the Mavericks in Dallas at 7:30 p.m.

