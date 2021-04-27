Handing out Game Balls from Thunder's loss in Philadelphia

In a game that was never particularly close, Ty Jerome led the way for OKC with 22 points, nearing a career-high in scoring

Ty Jerome had one of his best games in a Thunder uniform on Monday night, finishing with 22 points, just one shy of tying his career high. A 3-point sniper, he filled it up from beyond the arc all night.

Thunder rookies Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon struggled taking care of the ball, combining for ten turnovers on the night. Both 19 years old, the growing pains are real as they learn to play within the flow of the offense against player much more experienced than them.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid had an efficient night, notching 21 points and three steals in just 22 minutes. No other member of the Sixers had more than 12 points in what was a balanced scoring attack, although Dwight Howard finished with a team-high 11 rebounds.

OKC's newest acquisition Charlie Brown Jr. got his first action as a member of the Thunder, finishing with five points and two steals in just over 11 minutes. Gabriel Deck was still not with the team on this road trip as the Thunder await his debut.

Game Ball: Ty Jerome

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Ty Jerome has had a slow start to his NBA career due to injuries. The former first-round pick even missed the first part of the 2020-21 season in OKC with an ankle injury. After spending time in the G League bubble to get back in game shape, he's been excellent on the Thunder.

Known for his 3-point shooting, he showed just that on Monday against the Sixers. Finishing with four threes on the night on 50 percent from that range, Jerome led the way with 22 points. He also produced two rebounds, two assists and a steal. The future looks bright for Jerome, as a microwave bench scorer looks to be a manageable role for him.

Thunder sign Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

Gabriel Deck is currently in Oklahoma City

Game Ball: Moses Brown

Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports

Moses Brown might have one of the most team-friendly contracts in the entire NBA. On an extremely cheap deal, he produces a near double-double almost every single night. As the only center on the roster Monday night with Tony Bradley out due to injury, Brown had to battle with Embiid and Howard all night, which is no easy task.

The 7-footer finished the night with 11 points and eight rebounds in just 27 minutes. As he typically does, he shot an efficient 5-for-8 from the floor, putting in his work from around the rim. On the offensive glass, he pulled down three boards which was a bright spot on a night in which not many things went well for OKC.