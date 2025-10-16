How Chet Holmgren’s Perception Could Change By Season’s End
Oklahoma City’s full lineup is scary for opponents for a multitude of reasons. Of course, the first being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the league’s MVP. He has proven to be the best player in the world with the award, and solidified it with a ring, there’s no stopping the Thunder’s superstar. The depth of the team is inescapable as well, from top to bottom, including Jalen Williams who took home multiple accolades a season ago. But Thunder big man Chet Holmgren should be the player that really has opponents on edge.
When Holmgren first entered the Thunder’s lineup, a year after he was drafted, there was a noticeable difference. Oklahoma City had a hole in the front court and immediately filled it with Holmgren. He fit the Thunder’s system perfectly, and it was on full display as the team went from the play-in to the No. 1 seed.
Fast forward a year later, and Oklahoma City’s NBA Finals run was partially because of Holmgren’s defense. He took on some of the Western Conference’s most coveted centers, and shut them down. Even through a slump offensively, he showed his value.
And his offensive slump was easy to explain, too. Holmgren suffered a serious hip injury just 10 games into last season, and missed more than half the year. He had to catch up on the fly and try to find a way to make an impact. And while he did, there’s more on the table for him with a clean bill of health this offseason.
“I feel a lot better,” Holmgren said during the team’s media days. “I understood where the team was at while I was hurt, and we had an opportunity to do something special. And I wanted to get back as quick as possible to kind of get my legs under me, get my feel for playing basketball again as early as I could, give myself the most runway before the playoffs.
“And I don't think any of those decisions were wrong. I'd make all the same decisions again. But I didn't have the time necessarily that I needed to kind of get my body to where it needed to be to feel great.
So that was a big emphasis this summer in the weight room and on the PT table, just really making sure that I feel really good going into the season.”
Holmgren was healthy enough to play and cleared all the barriers needed to play, but that doesn’t mean he was at his best. He shot just 46.2% from the floor and 29.7% from 3-points range in the playoffs — something he certainly feels he can improve on. Heading into a big time season, he knows how much he can improve and the categories he could reach by the season’s end.
A season ago, Jalen Williams elevated his status to All-Star, All-Defensive Team, and All-NBA — and it was all completely deserved. This season, Holmgren is in line to do the same.
Outside of San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, it’s hard to find a defensive player that makes a bigger impact than Holmgren. To start the season, before he got injured, it felt like he was a walking double-double, too, and his 3-points shot was nails. His ability to excel on both ends of the floor is rare, and if he can stay healthy for the season’s entirety, the personal accolades will come.
“That's a big part of why I work really hard is because I know that there's more to tap into,” Holmgren said. “But there is no checklist for reaching that. You really just have to attack every day with the right intentions. You have to really key into the details. You have to try things, be willing to fail, figure out what works, what doesn't work.
“And then when things don't work, you have to figure out how to make them work. It's really just, it's a never-ending process. There's no guarantees of what I will get to, what I won't get to. But I'm always going to chase the best outcome.”
Of course, Oklahoma City is a much better team with Holmgren on the floor — the stats are all there. But now, it’s time for Holmgren to receive the accolades he deserves if he’s able to stay healthy. By the season’s end, he could be thought of as a Top 20 player in the NBA — there’s no doubt about it.