How to Watch: Team USA Takes on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada
The Oklahoma City Thunder will see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort participate in the 2024 Olympics each representing their home country, Team Canada. While the Canadians have a really high-level roster and a chance at Gold, they have to navigate a group of death during group stage.
However, prior to the group stage starting Team Canada begins exhibition play against Team USA In Vegas as the two sides clash on July 10 at 9:30 PM CT. This game will be full of NBA players and stars such as Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Trey Lyles, Jamal Murray, Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell on Team Canada alone.
Team USA rosters LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum. Kevin Durant, who is on the roster, will be sidelined for this exhibition tilt due to a calf strain.
OKC Thunder fans who will still be itching for more basketball can flip the channel from the Thunder's summer league tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies right to the Team Canada vs Team USA game on July 10 at 9:30 P.M. CT, broadcasted on FS1 in the United States.
This will be a tough test for Gilgeous-Alexander and company but the back-to-back top-five MVP finisher should be able to handle the talented Americans - perhaps the soon-to-be 26-year-old will showcase another step in his development having seen him grow his game with each passing year on his way to his prime.
