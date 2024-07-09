OKC Thunder Duo, Team Canada See Tough Draw in Group Play for 2024 Olympics
Typically, the Summer is a slow time for basketball news - while the NBA enjoys the shortest offseason of them all, August and the tail end of July can come to a screeching halt. Sure, the Summer League offers a few drops of water to soak up, but the excitement around watching the latest shooting guard who was playing in college since the Polk Administration with no NBA future chuck up shots whines quickly.
In 2024 though, basketball truly never sleeps. Smacked in the middle of the offseason is the 2024 Olympic games which will stretch from now until Aug. 10 - a way to carry hoop heads through the summer until the NBA returns in Oct.
Between the Summer League, Olympics and the WNBA basketball is officially a year-round sport. Over the weekend, the Group stage has been solidified for the Men's Olympic stage, and Team Canada has the toughest draw.
This is of great interest to the Oklahoma City Thunder who see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort suiting up for their home country of Canada. Players far and wide have all shared the same sentiment about playing in the Olympics: It makes you better. This will be a massive test for the Thunder duo.
Team Canada will face off with Team Australia, Greece and Spain in Group Play which is rightfully being labeled the group of death, as it will be a battle of attrition. This includes a matchup with one of the best players in the world Giannis Antetokounmpo and an interesting battle against Josh Giddey for the OKC Thunder stars.
Schedule
- July 27, Greece, 2 P.M. CT
- July 30, Australia, 6:30 A.M. CT
- Aug. 2, Spain, 10:15 A.M. CT
