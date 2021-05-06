Injury Report: Lu Dort Questionable Ahead of the Thunder's Matchup With the Warriors

With Aleksej Pokusevski ruled as out on the first injury report of the day, OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort's availability for Thursday's game is still in question.

The Oklahoma City Thunder head out to the West Coast for a four-game road trip where they’ll face only two teams.

Up first? A date with the Golden State Warriors in consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday nights.

The Thunder may be without guard Luguentz Dort, who has been nursing a hip strain for some time. OKC head coach Mark Daigneault said after Oklahoma City’s loss to Sacramento on Tuesday that the team has been monitoring Dort’s hip, especially on back-to-backs, to ensure the injury does not develop into something more serious.

Though OKC will not play on Friday, they’ll face the Warriors and the Kings on back-to-back nights starting on Saturday.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Warriors:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors

Damion Lee: Out- Health and safety protocols

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness

Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain

Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tendon repair

James Wiseman: Out- Right knee meniscus tear

Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.