Injury Report: Lu Dort Questionable Ahead of the Thunder's Matchup With the Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder head out to the West Coast for a four-game road trip where they’ll face only two teams.
Up first? A date with the Golden State Warriors in consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday nights.
The Thunder may be without guard Luguentz Dort, who has been nursing a hip strain for some time. OKC head coach Mark Daigneault said after Oklahoma City’s loss to Sacramento on Tuesday that the team has been monitoring Dort’s hip, especially on back-to-backs, to ensure the injury does not develop into something more serious.
Though OKC will not play on Friday, they’ll face the Warriors and the Kings on back-to-back nights starting on Saturday.
Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Warriors:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
Golden State Warriors
- Damion Lee: Out- Health and safety protocols
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness
- Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain
- Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tendon repair
- James Wiseman: Out- Right knee meniscus tear
Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.