Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Injury Report: Lu Dort Questionable Ahead of the Thunder's Matchup With the Warriors

With Aleksej Pokusevski ruled as out on the first injury report of the day, OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort's availability for Thursday's game is still in question.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder head out to the West Coast for a four-game road trip where they’ll face only two teams.

Up first? A date with the Golden State Warriors in consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday nights.

The Thunder may be without guard Luguentz Dort, who has been nursing a hip strain for some time. OKC head coach Mark Daigneault said after Oklahoma City’s loss to Sacramento on Tuesday that the team has been monitoring Dort’s hip, especially on back-to-backs, to ensure the injury does not develop into something more serious.

Though OKC will not play on Friday, they’ll face the Warriors and the Kings on back-to-back nights starting on Saturday.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Warriors:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain
  • Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors

  • Damion Lee: Out- Health and safety protocols
  • Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness
  • Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain
  • Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tendon repair
  • James Wiseman: Out- Right knee meniscus tear

Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

Lu Dort, Toronto Raptors
News

Injury Report: Lu Dort Questionable Ahead of the Thunder's Matchup With the Warriors

Darius Bazley vs Atlanta
News

Scared Money Don't Podcast: Episode 1

Ty Jerome, Golden State Warriors
News

Game Preview: Thunder head west to take on surging Warriors

Mark Daigneault
News

COMMENTARY: Mental Fortitude Will be Mark Daigneault's Lasting Achievement From OKC's Season

Darius Bazley vs Golden State
News

Handing out Game Balls from Thunder's loss to Kings

Gabriel Deck, Phoenix Suns
News

Deck Signing Paying Dividends for Thunder

Darius Bazley, Sacramento Kings
News

Fourth Quarter Rally Not Enough as Thunder Fall to the Kings 103-99

Lu Dort
News

Three Takeaways From Oklahoma City's 103-99 Loss to the Kings