Mussatto: Isiah Roby Out For the Year

Forward Isiah Roby will miss the rest of the season. Roby underwent a minor procedure on his right plantar fascia.

Roby is not traveling to Orlando, and his roster spot will remain open. Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman first reported the news; the NBA is allowing teams to take 17 players to the Disney complex; the Thunder will roll with 16.

Roby was traded to Oklahoma City from Dallas for center Justin Patton back in January. Since coming to the Thunder, Roby has played in three games racking up 11 minutes.

In the G-League, Roby played in 17 games while starting nine. He's averaging 8 points in 20 minutes.

According to Mussatto, Roby has been dealing with plantar fasciitis since his college days at Nebraska.

Silver Concerned About Positive Test

The Thunder departed for Orlando today, where they will quarantine for 24 to 48 hours. Players must pass two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, have no physical contact with teammates, and eat room service.

Per Yahoo, the Thunder can start training camp once they have completed the arrival quarantine. Commissioner Adam Silver says, "We won't be surprised when they first come down to Orlando if we have some additional players test positive."

If a "significant" amount of players pop positive inside the bubble, there could be another shutdown. "What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue."

Knock on wood, so far the Thunder have not had a single player diagnosed with COIVID-19. Oklahoma City is scheduled to scrimmage Boston on July 24th.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm central. All games can be heard on 97.1 The Sports Animal Tulsa.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.