Kevin Durant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'You Just Can't Stop What He's Doing'

Former Oklahoma City star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant had more praise for the Thunder's rising star Friday night.

Oklahoma City has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises all season long. The team is exceeding expectations and quickly becoming one of the most exciting young teams to watch.

The biggest reason for the Thunder’s ascension is, obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 24-year old guard has taken his game to uncharted territory, ascending to the super star level over the course of the season. Both national media and players all around the league have been taking notice of Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise.

Kevin Durant, who praised Gilgeous-Alexander’s abilities and potential during his rookie season, had more compliments for the 6-foot-6 shooting guard Friday night. Durant was featured on an NBA stream of the game and openly discussed SGA’s breakout season in the midst of another impressive game.

“No matter what you’re doing on the defensive side of the ball, you just can’t stop what he’s doing,” Durant said. “It’s hard cause he’s tall, he’s lanky, he plays at his own pace.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points per game on 51.3% shooting this season. He’s widely expected to make his first All-Star game appearance and is now making a run at an All-NBA Team. Oklahoma City is sitting at 24-25, a game away from .500 and two games out of the fourth seed in the West. SGA deserves every bit of national attention and praise he’s demanding.

“We always talk about Luka (Doncic) and his pace, I think Shai’s pace is up there with him as far as being able to manipulate the defense and then finding the spot he wants to get to,” Durant continued. “It’s impressive, man, you pick up on stuff from these dudes cause the game has gone to another level when it comes to skill.”

Durant’s comments on Gilgeous-Alexander are open and honest. Nobody in the NBA has figured out how to stop SGA’s methodical game.

