Thunder forward Kevin Hervey is leaving for Russia. Hervey inked a deal with Lokomotiv Kuban in the Russian-based VTB United League.

Hervey spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League, where he played in 59 games, averaging 11.5 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes. According to the Oklahoman, Hervey is the first player from U.T. Arlington during its 60-year history to appear in an NBA game.

The Thunder signed Hervey to a two-way contract back in December. He has 10 games worth of association experience and is looking forward to his new opportunity.

"I look forward to coming to the team to join the guys and start the season."... "For me, this will definitely be a new experience."

"It's very interesting to know how really different basketball overseas is, from what I'm used to in the United States."... "I haven't had the opportunity to talk to my teammates and coach yet, but I know that there are many talented players in the squad, including several Americans."

"I am sure they will help me adapt as quickly as possible."... "As for expectations, I will not make loud statements."... "I just work hard every day to get better!"

With Hervey going to Russia and Lu Dort getting a full-time NBA contract this Summer, both two-way slots are open. Devon hall was signed as a substitute player before the re-start. However, all substitutes became unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Ginas Rutkauskas, vice president of Lokomotiv Kuban, has had his eye on Hervey for a while now.

"We had to react quickly in a situation where the position of the fourth number in the team became problematic."... "Due to Johnny's [O'Bryant] departure, we were forced to activate negotiations with other candidates for this position."

"We have been closely following Hervey for several years."... "He is constantly evolving as a player."

