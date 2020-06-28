InsideTheThunder
Oklahoma City Officially Signs Devon Hall As a Substitute Player

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder has officially signed guard Devon Hall as a substitute player for the resumption of the NBA season. As per the Thunder team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

 Hall started 30 games with the Blue this season averaging 16 points, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Hall has also appeared in five games for the Thunder, in November Hall played 7:33 in Oklahoma City's 136-119 loss to Portland. 

The 6-5, 215 pound Hall rejoins the Oklahoma City roster after initially signing a two-way contract this past September. Unlike Luguentz Dort, who signed a four year 5.4 million dollar deal earlier this week, Hall will not be on a two-way contract. 

Per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman hall will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. While Dort took the last spot on the Thunder's roster, Sam Presti could still sign a free agent as long as he waived another player. 

Oklahoma City has until 10:59 pm on June 30th to sign any eligible players. So far, all Thunder players are good to go for the trip to Orlando, but if someone decides on July 1st that they would rather stay home, the Thunder would have a window till August 14th to sign a replacement player.

Oklahoma City took Hall as the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at the University of Virginia.

